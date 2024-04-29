London Drugs Temporarily Shuts Stores After Cyberattack

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Retailer London Drugs has temporarily shut its stores across Western Canada following a cyberattack  detected on April 28, 2024.

London Drugs says it has brought in top cybersecurity experts to help in containment, remediation, and conducting an extensive forensic analysis.

While the investigation continues, London Drugs has stated that there is currently no evidence suggesting that customer or employee data has been compromised. However, as a precaution, the retailer’s phone lines have been temporarily disabled, impacting communication. Customers with urgent pharmacy needs are encouraged to visit their local store in person, as pharmacists are available on-site to assist.

The company has issued an apology for the inconvenience caused by the store closures and emphasized that resolving this issue is their highest priority.

The retail chain has 79 stores across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia, employing more than 8,000 staff.

London Drugs is also an authorized Apple reseller, selling Mac, iPad, iPhone and more, including accessories.

Shutting down stores due to a cyberattack is a pretty big undertaking, since London Drugs also sells pantry items, household items, electronics, beauty products and more. The decision to shutter stores and not even accept cash for payments suggests this might be a substantial cyberattack.

