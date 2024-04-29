New on Prime Video Canada: May 2024

Amazon’s Prime Video has shared its list of new titles coming to the streaming service in Canada for May 2024.

Prime Video next month has Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine star in “The Idea of You,” premiering May 2.. “Maxton Hall,” based on Mona Kasten’s “Save Me,” debuts May 9, bringing drama and romance to a private school setting. Also, Josh Brolin returns in “Outer Range,” with Season 2 launching May 16, exclusively on Prime Video.

Check out all the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video in May 2024:

May 2

All But Divorce (Exclusive Content)

The Idea of You (Amazon Original)

Nuit Blanche S2 (Exclusive Content)

May 3

Clarkson’s Farm S3 (Amazon Original)

Flaws

Blackout (Exclusive Content)

May 4

Night Swim

ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video

NWSL: Seattle Reign FC v San Diego Wave FC

May 6

Celebrity Hunted: Caccia All’Uomo S4 (Amazon Original)

May 8

Renato Albani Stand Up Special (Exclusive Content)

Maia

May 9

Maxon Hall: The World Against Us (Amazon Original)

The Goat (Amazon Original)

Yodha

May 10

Eileen

A Father’s Love

Migration

Water and Garri

May 11

NWSL: Racing Louisville FC v Washington Spirit

May 14

The Boss Baby

Babe

The Adjustment Bureau

57 Seconds

May 16

Forgetfulness (Exclusive Content)

Outer Range S2 (Amazon Original)

Academy Of Country Music Awards S3

Madgaon Express

May 17

Roasted – Verdens Sjoveste Ferie (Amazon Original)

Crossroads

Osorona

99 (Exclusive Content)

May 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan S4 (Exclusive Content)

NWSL: North Carolina Courage v Utah Royals

May 20

Angry Birds: Mystery Island (Amazon Original)

May 21

The Iron Claw

Nahir

May 22

Nahir (Amazon Original)

May 23

The 1% Club (Amazon Original)

The Blue Angels (Amazon Original)

Rathnam

May 24

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team S3 (Amazon Original)

¿Quién Lo Mató? (Amazon Original)

Dom S3 (Amazon Original)

All’s Fair in Love

Kofa

Beautiful Wedding

Back On The Strip

May 25

NWSL: Bay FC v NJ/NY Gotham FC

May 27

Panchayat S3 (Exclusive Content)

May 28

For Love & Life: No Ordinary Campaign (Amazon Original)

May 30

Die Hart 2: Die Harter (Amazon Original)

Viktor Bringt’s (Amazon Original)

Kill Boro

May 31

The Outlaws S3 (Amazon Original)

Listening Ears

Diamond In The Sky

Someone Special

Blindspot

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month

The Tattooist of Auschwitz on STACKTV – 5/6

Interview with the Vampire S2 on AMC+ – 5/12

Bellefleur on Crave – 5/16

Shoresy S3 on Crave – 5/24

Geek Girl on STACKTV – 5/31

Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video in May 2024:

May 1

Bullet Train

May 2

Hate Story 4

Breach

May 9

Milan Talkies

May 10

Maaveeran

May 11

Just My Luck

May 17

Shrek 3

May 22

Wedding Cha Shinema

May 23

The Invitation

May 24

Cyrano

May 25

Notebook

May 27

Women Talking

May 31