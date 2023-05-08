Bell Media Enhances Ad Targeting on Connected TV

Bell Media has announced that Kinesso, a marketing subsidiary of global marketing provider Interpublic Group (IPG), has become the first client to utilize its advanced Connected TV audience solution.

Available through the company’s programmatic ad platform Bell DSP, the media giant says it offers Canada’s most sophisticated Connected TV audience solution, which leverages proprietary audience segments from Bell. In other words? More targeted ads to specific audiences, which is what advertisers want.

“As a technology-enabler with seamless data-driven solutions for leading global brands, we are thrilled to be partnering with Kinesso,” said Perry MacDonald, VP, Advertising Sales, Partnerships at Bell Media, in a statement. “At Bell Media, we are committed to equipping Canadian advertisers with the latest technologies and insights to meet their business needs.

“Bell DSP’s precise targeting capabilities, combined with Bell’s exclusive audience data, offer us another powerful data set to drive results and engagement among our Canadian target audiences,” said Christy MacLeod, EVP, Data and Tech at IPG Kinesso Canada.

Connected TV viewership has tripled over the past two years, making it one of the fastest-growing advertising markets in Canada, according to Media Technology Monitor data.

Bell says it has developed a unified audience solution that simplifies targeting audiences on Connected TV. The solution offers brands and advertisers the ability to target Canadian audiences with various characteristics, such as geography, online behaviours, financial indicators, and media consumption, all through the Bell DSP platform.

Also, Bell Audience Manager allows advertisers to create and target custom Connected TV viewers, maximizing the return on their digital investments by layering precise targeting across all Connected TV inventory, including deals available on Bell DSP’s premium video catalogue.

Bell DSP “is powered by Bell’s best-in-class, privacy compliant audience data,” says the company.

Back in 2015, Bell revealed a targeted advertising program that opted-in customers until they opted-out manually, with data generated from customer internet usage.