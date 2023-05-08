Uber Rent Launches in Canada

Uber has just launched Uber Rent across Canada, allowing Canadians to rent a car with a simple tap of a button directly in the Uber app.

The new product will offer seamless access to rental cars from companies like Avis, Hertz, or Budget. Booking a car is fast and easy, and users can use their Uber account and payment methods to complete the process.

With Uber Rent, Canadians will have access to a rental car for out-of-town trips, errands, or weekend getaways, without the hassle of owning a personal vehicle.

To rent a car through Uber Rent in Canada, simply follow the steps below:

Step 1:

Open your Uber app and tap the “Rental Cars” icon.

Step 2:

Enter the address that your rental car pickup / dropoff will be near and the times and dates that your reservation will start and end.

Step 3:

Browse vehicles and compare prices. You can pay in advance to save money or pay at the rental location.

Step 4:

Go to the rental location with your driver’s license and credit card at the time referenced in your reservation in the Uber app.

Step 5:

When your reservation is over, return your vehicle to the selected location.

Uber Rent Promo Discount in Canada

To celebrate the launch of Uber Rent in Canada, the company is offering a discount of $10 off your ride to pick up your vehicle at the rental location.

This offer is only available to users who have booked their rental on Uber Rent and request a ride to a rental location in Canada for the date and time noted in the rental confirmation email.

Discount does not apply to surcharges, tolls, or tips and cannot be combined with other offers or discounts

Maximum of 1 ride per offer. Promotion is valid up to 5 times per user.