Uber Driver App with Apple CarPlay Expands to Canada

Back in February, Uber started rolling out Apple CarPlay support for its Uber Driver app, making it so much easier for drivers to seamlessly use the app in their vehicles.

At the time, the rollout was limited to the U.S. only, and Uber Canada told us it was only for those down south at the time.

But this weekend, the Uber app was updated with CarPlay support for Canada.

According to an iPhone in Canada reader, the new CarPlay update also brings Uber Eats to the car for drivers and we’re told it “worked great” as of Sunday evening. You can see in the screenshot above the Uber driver app working in Canada with CarPlay.

CarPlay support means Uber drivers can see navigation right within displays on their supported vehicles, instead of looking at their iPhone screen.

We’ve reached out to Uber Canada to get confirmation about when CarPlay support debuted here and will update this story accordingly.