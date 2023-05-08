Telus Pledges Millions for Alberta Wildfire Relief, Waives Overages

In an effort to provide assistance during the devastating wildfires in Alberta, Telus and its affiliated foundations have announced an initial commitment of $5 million in cash donations and in-kind contributions to local grassroots charities and organizations in the province, said the company on Monday.

The funds will be directed toward supporting first responders and relief efforts, including contributions to the Canadian Red Cross and Salvation Army. The wildfires have forced the evacuation of nearly 30,000 people from their homes as of Sunday.

The Telus family of organizations, including the Telus Friendly Future Foundation, Telus Indigenous Communities Fund, Telus Agriculture & Consumer Goods, and Telus Health, are working together to offer aid to affected communities.

“Our team is deeply saddened by the widespread wildfires across Alberta and our thoughts are with those impacted by this disaster. We have a long-standing history of being there for Albertans, particularly in their time of need, and it is an honour to lend our support through an initial investment of $5 million, as wildfires continue to ravage many parts of our province,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of Telus, said,

Telus technicians are maintaining critical infrastructure and network connectivity, ensuring emergency generators are running for cell sites, and providing wireless coverage throughout Alberta.

The company is also deploying extra network technology to evacuation centers and working with Ralcomm Ltd. to place a portable cell tower outside of Drayton Valley for evacuees and first responders. Evacuation centres also have Smart Hubs and power banks to make sure everyone can stay connected.

Among the various support initiatives, Telus Health has launched a free community crisis hotline available 24/7 to all Canadians at 1-844-751-2133.

Telus and Koodo customers will also have overage fees waived for domestic voice, text and data usage, for those affected by the wildfires.

Telus customers can donate $20 towards registered charities and wildfire relief efforts by texting DONATE to 41010. Telus Rewards points in Alberta and B.C. can also be redeemed to donate $20 towards wildfire relief efforts.