Apple Introduces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad

Apple has just launched Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, introducing all-new touch interfaces and intuitive tools for music and video creators.

With the intuitiveness of Multi-Touch, Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share all from one portable device.

Logic Pro for iPad, on the other hand, puts the power of professional music creation in the hands of creators with a complete collection of sophisticated tools for songwriting, recording, editing, and more

Bob Borchers, Apple’s VP of Worldwide Product Marketing, said “We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places.”

With Final Cut Pro for iPad, video creators can use the new jog wheel to navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make fast frame-accurate edits with just the tap of a finger.

The new Live Drawing feature allows users to draw and write directly on top of video content using Apple Pencil. Additionally, creators can choose from a vast library of professional graphics, effects, and audio to enhance their storytelling.

The app supports the ability to import projects created in iMovie for iOS, and iPad users can export their Final Cut Pro projects to Mac.

Logic Pro for iPad combines the power of Logic Pro with the portability of iPad to unlock an all-in-one professional music creation app.

Music creators can play software instruments and interact naturally with controls, as well as navigate complex projects with pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll.

With the built-in mics on iPad, users can capture voice or instrument recordings, and with five studio-quality mics on iPad Pro, users can turn virtually any space into a recording studio.

The new sound browser in Logic Pro uses dynamic filtering to help music creators discover the perfect sound whenever inspiration strikes. The app comes with a massive collection of realistic-sounding instruments and powerful synths including Sample Alchemy.

Final Cut Pro for iPad and Logic Pro for iPad will be available on the App Store as subscriptions starting Tuesday, May 23 for $4.99 (US) per month or $49 (US) per year with a one-month free trial.