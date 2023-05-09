Nintendo Switch Sales Reach 125.62 Million Units, Though Down 22%

Nintendo has reported its financials for the fiscal year, running from April 2022 to March 31st, 2023. In it, the company reveals that Switch console sales have reached 125.62 million units. However, year-over-year (YoY) sales have dipped.

As Bloomberg reports, Nintendo confirmed it saw an overall revenue of 1.6 trillion yen, meeting its forecast. However, this figure is down 5.5 percent YoY. Similarly, Nintendo’s 432.7 billion yen in net profit was also down nine percent YoY. Though, in this instance, this figure was actually over the forecasted 370 billion yen that Nintendo was aiming for.

The Nintendo Switch is still categorically popular as the company shipped and sold 17.97 million units during its fiscal year. This total nearly hit its 18 million unit target. However, this figure did see a 22 percent decrease when compared to the YoY sales last fiscal year. Despite this, Nintendo has reached 125.62 million total units since the Switch launched in 2017.

This now puts the Switch ever the closer to reaching the Nintendo DS and its 154.02 million. Nintendo’s handheld currently sits as the second-best-selling video game “console” while the Nintendo Switch holds the third-place spot.

Nintendo states that “shortages of semiconductors and other components impacted production until around the end of summer.” Adding to that, Nintendo failed to “experience the growth in sales mainly during the holiday season.” In 2022, the Nintendo Switch catalogue was bolstered by the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Kingdom, Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Nintendo is now forecasting 15 million units shipped for the current fiscal year, ending in March 2024. While the company is still delivering industry-beloved games, the company is wrestling with six-year-old hardware. Nintendo has not indicated where a Switch successor may be on the horizon.

That said, this week, the company is launching The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which will undoubtedly drive console adoption. Pikmin 3 is slated to launch on July 21. Plus, Nintendo’s summer and fall still remain a mystery, leaving many opportunities for software to drive additional hardware purchases.