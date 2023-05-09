Rogers and Shaw to Support Alberta Wildfire Relief Efforts

In an effort to aid Alberta residents impacted by devastating wildfires, Rogers and Shaw have announced new measures to keep affected customers connected and to contribute towards relief efforts.

Both Rogers and Shaw will match donations made to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal, up to a total of $1 million. Texting ‘ROGERS’ to 20222 will trigger a $5 donation that will be matched by the companies.

In addition to this, the Shaw Go WiFi network will be made accessible to all, regardless of carrier. This is especially beneficial for those in evacuation centres to keep them connected to friends and family.

Rogers and Fido are also waiving Canadian long-distance, SMS, and data overage charges from May 4, 2023, until customers can return to their homes. Shaw Internet customers will be proactively credited, particularly those that experienced service disruption or evacuation during the wildfires.

The company has also mobilized local crews and technicians to ensure the maintenance of crucial services for customers, especially following power outages. Rogers will also provide in-kind paid media support to promote the Canadian Red Cross appeal efforts.

Rogers Sports & Media outlets in Alberta, including CityNews Edmonton, CityNews Calgary, CityNews 660, and CityNews 24/7 West, are committed to providing updated news and coverage, and keeping residents informed about the evolving situation.

“Together with Shaw, Rogers is with you all the way and is committed to supporting relief efforts across Alberta,” concluded both companies.

Yesterday, Telus detailed its support towards wildfire relief efforts, while we have yet to hear from Bell.