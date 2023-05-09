Rogers and Shaw to Support Alberta Wildfire Relief Efforts

John Quintet
2 hours ago

rogers shaw hero

In an effort to aid Alberta residents impacted by devastating wildfires, Rogers and Shaw have announced new measures to keep affected customers connected and to contribute towards relief efforts.

Both Rogers and Shaw will match donations made to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal, up to a total of $1 million. Texting ‘ROGERS’ to 20222 will trigger a $5 donation that will be matched by the companies.

In addition to this, the Shaw Go WiFi network will be made accessible to all, regardless of carrier. This is especially beneficial for those in evacuation centres to keep them connected to friends and family.

Rogers and Fido are also waiving Canadian long-distance, SMS, and data overage charges from May 4, 2023, until customers can return to their homes. Shaw Internet customers will be proactively credited, particularly those that experienced service disruption or evacuation during the wildfires.

The company has also mobilized local crews and technicians to ensure the maintenance of crucial services for customers, especially following power outages. Rogers will also provide in-kind paid media support to promote the Canadian Red Cross appeal efforts.

Rogers Sports & Media outlets in Alberta, including CityNews Edmonton, CityNews Calgary, CityNews 660, and CityNews 24/7 West, are committed to providing updated news and coverage, and keeping residents informed about the evolving situation.

“Together with Shaw, Rogers is with you all the way and is committed to supporting relief efforts across Alberta,” concluded both companies.

Yesterday, Telus detailed its support towards wildfire relief efforts, while we have yet to hear from Bell.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Fido Debuts $39/20GB Promo Plan, Koodo and Virgin Yet to Match

Rogers-owned Fido has launched a $39/20GB promo plan, that seemingly matches what Videotron-owned Freedom Mobile is currently offering. Fido says "For a limited time only, get $28/mo off the $67/mo plan. That's a total of 20GB for only $39/mo after Automatic Payments Discount! At 4G LTE speeds. Discount will appear on your 2nd or 3rd...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Bell and Telus Revamp Unlimited Data Plans to Match Rogers

Rogers, Telus and Bell unlimited data plans (my head hurts) After Rogers discounted the price of some 5G plans and offered extra savings for Shaw customers yesterday, Bell and Telus have revamped their unlimited data plans in response, as expected. Rogers debuted a $65/25GB 5G plan, while doubling the data for its entry $85 unlimited...
Gary Ng
4 days ago

Rogers Completes B.C. Highway 14 Cell Service Project

Travellers journeying from Sooke to Port Renfrew will now benefit from full cellular service, thanks to the completion of seven new cell towers on Vancouver Island in B.C. This development aims to improve connectivity and safety for local residents, workers, and tourists. A collaborative project led by Rogers and backed by an investment of nearly...
John Quintet
5 days ago