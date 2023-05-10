Google Pixel 7a Unveiled with Upgraded Camera and More

Google has officially taken the wraps off its Pixel 7a smartphone at Google I/O, powered by its newest Tensor G2 chip. Yes, the phone looks just like previous leaks.
The camera sensor is now 72% larger than the Pixel 6a, with the camera the biggest hardware upgrade yet for the A-series. You also get included VPN by Google One and Car Crash Detection. The phone also comes with 8GB of RAM.
Launches today at $499 USD. Canadian pricing to follow, stay tuned.
