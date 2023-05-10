How to Watch Google I/O 2023 Today

Today, the Google I/O conference kicks off, with many anticipating a number of exciting reveals and announcements from the major tech company.

The annual event is due to highlight a number of new pieces of hardware as well as pave the road for the calendar year for Google. The event begins with the usual keynote from the company CEO Sundar Pichai, taking place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. This year, Google is hosting a hybrid event with a limited number of people attending as a member of the live audience. However, for those hoping to watch from home, a live stream will be available.

Last week, the Made by Google account teased that Google I/O would serve as the showcase for the new Pixel Fold device. Front Page Tech‘s Jon Prosser has earlier claimed the device may launch at around $1,799 USD (approximately $2,436 CAD) for the 256GB model and $1,919 USD (approximately $2,598 CAD) for the 512GB option.

As for the other devices to expect at Google I/O, the highly anticipated Pixel Tablet, first shown last year, may make a return during this year’s event. Of course, Google is likely to reveal the new flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro during its keynote. Android 14 announcements will likely be shown off in full. Plus, the Pixel 7a has already been leaked. Therefore, it’s likely Google will want to get the device onto the market.

Plus, Google is likely to reveal more plans for its AI initiative. Fresh off the heels of Bard’s soft launch in the U.S., Google is likely to highlight new enhancements for the ChatGPT competitor. Additionally, the company may announce new markets able to try the AI tool.

All in all, it should be an exciting event. If you’re hoping to tune in from the comfort of your home or office, fear not there is a way. Google I/O can be streamed via the company’s YouTube account. If you miss any of the announcements, Google will have them posted on the I/O portal afterwards.