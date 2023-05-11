Google Home App for iOS Update Brings Matter Support

Google has announced it is expanding Matter support in the Home app to iOS, allowing iPhone and iPad users to do more with their devices from one app.

In the coming weeks, with iOS 16.5, users will be able to set up and control their Matter devices in the Google Home app on iOS devices.

Google is also rolling out new or improved Home app controllers for 60+ types, representing tens of millions of devices of Matter and Works with Google Home devices

Some of these improvements include:

Improved favorites management, allowing users to effortlessly edit and rearrange the order of your favorite items.

A more intuitive and informative Activity tab that presents chronological device and camera events for a comprehensive overview of your history.

An improved Inbox to let you stay on top of important updates with a new Inbox feature that delivers notifications that you can directly interact with.

A streamlined section for your notification preferences in the Settings tab

Enhanced camera event scrubbing so you can experience a smoother and more precise vertical scrubbing of camera events

Google says it will first bring these updates to the new Pixel Tablet and Android Tablet users in June, with iOS compatibility to follow later this summer.

The new Google Home app experience is rolling out on iOS starting tomorrow and will complete rolling out over the next upcoming weeks.