Apple Says iOS 16.5 for iPhone is Coming Next Week

Apple today seemingly made some pre-WWDC announcements, unveiling a new Pride Edition Apple Watch band and watch face, along with debuting Final Cut Pro for iPad.

The iPhone maker today also confirmed that iOS 16.5 will be available for download next for iPhone users, alongside watchOS 9.5 for Apple Watch. Both of these software updates are required to access the new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper.

Apple says customers can “download the matching Pride Celebration watch face through App Clips on the Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Band packaging, in Apple Store locations, and the Apple Store app, or download it from apple.com.”

Earlier today, Apple made release candidate (RC) versions of iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 for developers, signalling a final release is just around the corner.