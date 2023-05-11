Google Announces New Android Auto Features for a Smarter Drive

Google is taking driving experiences to the next level with a range of Android Auto updates designed to enhance navigation, connectivity, and entertainment on the road.

At the I/O 2023 conference, Google announced new updates for vehicles compatible with Android Auto and cars with Google built-in to help drivers navigate safely and easily.

Google says its redesigned Android Auto, set to be available in nearly 200 million cars by the end of the year, seamlessly integrates the best smartphone features into your vehicle.

Users can now access a vast array of media, messaging, navigation, parking, and charging apps directly from their car’s display for a more convenient driving experience.

In a move that emphasizes productivity on the go, Google is collaborating with major partners such as Microsoft, Cisco, and Zoom to bring meeting apps like Microsoft Teams, Webex, and Zoom to the car’s display.

Soon, drivers will be able to join important meetings via audio without compromising their safety or diverting their attention from the road.

YouTube is now available for select car manufacturers to incorporate into their vehicles via over-the-air software updates. Polestar and Volvo Cars are among the first partners committed to delivering this feature.

While already accessible through Android Auto, Waze is now being globally rolled out on the Google Play Store for all cars with Google built-in, including the upcoming Chevrolet Blazer EV.

Recognizing the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, Android is introducing specific features for EV drivers. The recent introduction of EV features on Google Maps for cars with Google built-in will be complemented by additional EV capabilities through Waze.

Google says users will soon be able to locate nearby or along-route EV charging stations that are compatible with their specific plug types.