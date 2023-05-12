Apple Releases ‘The Crowded Room’ Trailer Starring Tom Holland [VIDEO]

Apple has finally released the official trailer of its upcoming original ‘The Crowded Room’ starring Tom Holland, which premieres June 9 exclusively on Apple TV+.

The 10-episode limited series also starring Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum is executive produced by Holland, and created by Academy Award-winning writer and executive producer Akiva Goldsman.

The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.

A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.

The series also stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz along with guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski, and Zachary Golinger.

The Crowded Room will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, June 9, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through July 28, 2023.

Check out the official trailer below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.