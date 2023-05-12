iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max Said to Boast Largest Displays Yet

According to display analyst Ross Young, next year’s flagship iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will feature even bigger display sizes, MacRumors is reporting.

Earlier this week, Young said that Apple may offer larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays for its 2024 iPhone models and now, he has reiterated his claim adding that the actual sizes will be revealed at the Display Week conference on May 23rd.

Young further noted that these bigger displays will be exclusive to the Pro variants, while the standard iPhone 16 models are expected to retain the familiar 6.1 and 6.7-inch screens.

With the reported sizes, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will mark Apple’s largest smartphone screens ever, surpassing the displays found on the current iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

The introduction of larger display sizes for the Pro models suggests the possibility of design revisions, potentially including reduced bezels or other enhancements.

With Young having a fairly good track record, there is a good chance he may come close to the final display sizes. However, we’re still well over a year away from the iPhone 16 hitting the market.

It is expected that the iPhone 16 series will be launched in September 2024, and will feature improved camera capabilities, processor, and other enhancements.