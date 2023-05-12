Tesla Revives Model 3 Long Range in Canada, Qualifies for Rebates

Tesla has reintroduced the Model 3 Long Range variant to Canada, following its successful comeback in the United States, reports Tesla North. The vehicle was removed from online ordering last fall but has since been revived.

The Model 3 Long Range now carries a base price tag of $64,990 CAD, a strategic pricing decision that allows it to be eligible for the federal iZEV rebate of $5,000 CAD. Additional provincial incentives are also available to further sweeten the deal.

For those in Quebec, the Model 3 Long Range is eligible for a provincial rebate of $7,000. This, coupled with the federal iZEV incentive, brings the car’s effective price down to an attractive $52,990 CAD before taxes, making for a compelling price when compared to other EVs in the market.

Tesla has confirmed this incentive compatibility on its website, stating that “All new Model 3 RWD and Long Range AWD vehicle purchases qualify for a federal iZEV incentive. Eligible buyers may claim one iZEV incentive per year, subject to availability. Additional provincial incentives may also be available.”

Notably, the re-emergence of the Model 3 Long Range variant comes with a slight tweak in specifications. The EV now has range of 534km, a top speed of 233km/h, and has a 0-100 km/h time of 4.4 seconds. This slight reduction in range from the previous 576km, implies potential changes in battery chemistry or pack size.

Furthermore, the recent revival of the Model Y RWD in Canada also saw changes in range and specs, sparking rumours of these models originating from Giga Shanghai, instead of Tesla’s Fremont factory in California.

With Tesla vehicles in the U.S. eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax incentives based on battery chemistry (part of a ‘buy American’ decision by the White House), it seems the automaker is allocating its North American batteries for the U.S. instead of for Canada.

Natural Resources Canada relisted the Model 3 Long Range earlier yesterday, hinting at its imminent re-release on the Tesla website. The listing referred to the vehicle as the “2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD (Import),” providing a clear indication that the Long Range versions are being imported, possibly from Giga Shanghai.

Another distinguishing feature of the reintroduced Model 3 Long Range is its black-only interior, a trait shared with the Model Y RWD that’s said to be coming from Gigafactory Shanghai in China. Normally, a white interior upgrade option should be available.

For now, there are four Tesla configurations in Canada that qualify for the $5,000 federal rebate and select provincial rebates: Model 3 RWD, Model 3 Long Range, Model Y and Model Y Long Range.

Tesla has also re-introduced its referral program in Canada, offering credits for new buyers when they purchase from a friend or family member’s referral link. Credits can be redeemed for Tesla merchandise, accessories, free Supercharging and software upgrades such as Enhanced Autopilot and Full-Self Driving.

With the Model 3 Long Range back on the Canadian market, the question now is: who’s ready to place their order?