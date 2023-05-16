Eve Flare with Thread Debuts, Along with Shutter Switch

Germany-based smart home company Eve Systems, launched its Eve Flare with Thread support today, alongside a new Shutter Switch.

The Eve Flare is a portable smart LED lamp that offers flexible ambiance lighting for any space. It supports wireless charging, six hours of light, and the convenience of voice command control via iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Siri. The Eve Flare has IP65 water resistance and a carry and hang handle, so you can take it anywhere with you.

The Eve Shutter Switch, first introduced at IFA 2022, is highlighted by a new Adaptive Shading feature. This function autonomously adjusts the shutter based on the sun’s position, ensuring optimal indoor lighting throughout the day. The Shutter Switch is only available in select European markets.

Thread technology, a key feature of the new products, offers a more responsive and robust smart home network. You’ll need either an Apple HomePod 2, HomePod mini, Apple TV 4K (2nd gen; 3rd gen 128GB) to support Thread in your home. Eve says its Thread-enabled Eve Shutter Switch and Eve Flare will get free Matter firmware updates in the future.

Eve Systems places a strong emphasis on user privacy it says. All data generated by the Eve accessories and app are fully encrypted and transferred directly between the Eve accessory and the user’s device. Neither Apple nor Eve has access to this information, ensuring that what happens at home, stays at home.

The Eve Flare is priced at $129.95 in Canada. The Eve Shutter Switch is available for select European countries at €99.95.