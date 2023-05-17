Amazon Echo Pop, Echo Auto 2 Now Available in Canada

Amazon Canada is expanding its Echo product line, debuting the all-new Echo Pop and Echo Auto. This move is aimed at offering customers more options to access the company’s Alexa assistant.

“Alexa usage surged by 35 percent last year, which is a testament to how much customers trust and value the service,” said Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and head scientist for Alexa in a statement to iPhone in Canada, noting over half a billion Alexa-enabled devices have been purchased to date.

“The new additions to our Echo lineup will provide even more utility at fantastic value. As with every Echo device, these products will continue to improve as we incorporate more AI-powered experiences throughout the year,” added Prasad.

Echo Pop Debuts in Canada

The Echo Pop, a new member of the Echo family, features a semi-sphere form factor and is available in four colours fo $54.99 CAD and releases on May 31, 2023.

Its custom-designed front-facing directional speaker offers rich sound, making it ideal for small spaces like bedrooms, dorm rooms, or apartments. With Alexa, users can listen to audiobooks, monitor their favourite sports teams, control smart lights and plugs, or reorder household essentials.

Powered by the Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, Echo Pop also comes with built-in eero, extending an existing eero wifi network by up to 1,000 square feet.

Echo Auto (2nd Gen) Launches in Canada and Beyond

In addition to Echo Pop, Echo Auto is now available to customers in Canada, and seven other countries including Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan. Its sleek design, combined with an adhesive mount for versatile placement, allows customers to bring Alexa into their cars to listen to music, make calls, and manage calendars or to-do lists.

You may recall the second generation of Echo Auto first debuted last fall in the United States.

Privacy remains a priority for Amazon, with Echo devices designed to include multiple privacy controls. These features include a microphone on/off button and the capability for users to view and delete voice recordings.

The Echo Pop is available in Lavender Bloom, Midnight Teal, Charcoal, and Glacier White for $54.99, while the Echo Auto is priced at $74.99.