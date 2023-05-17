Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Now Available to Stream on Disney+ in Canada

Disney and Marvel Studios have released Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+. The new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now available to stream in Canada.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was released theatrically on February 17th, 2023. It’s categorized as the first film in Phase Five of the MCU and the 31st entry in the overall MCU. As with other Disney properties, following its theatrical run, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania now leaps over to the streaming service for on-demand viewing.

The film once again centres around Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Lang’s daughter Cassie reveals she has been working on a device to contact the Quantum Realm. It isn’t long before things run amuck, causing Scott, Cassie, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne, and Hope van Dyne to be sucked in and trapped in the Quantum Realm. Here, it’s discovered that a tyrannical overlord named Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, threatens the multiverse.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania stars Rudd and Majors with Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all returning to their respective roles. Kathryn Newton plays a now grown-up Cassie. The film is directed by Peyton Reed who also directed the other Ant-Man films.

Although the film drummed up a lot of anticipation, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has a lukewarm response at the box office. The film has a 47 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Many critics cite Majors’ performance as a standout in an otherwise unfocused film. However, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania does have an 83 percent Audience Score on the review aggregator site.

It’s worth noting that since the release of the film, Majors has run into some legal trouble. On March 25th, Majors was arrested on assault, strangulation, and harassment charges. Since the allegations, Majors has been dropped from his management company Entertainment 360 and Lede Company, the PR firm representing him. It’s unclear whether the allegations will fall through or if Majors will face legal consequences.

Following the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, a new Marvel Studios: Assembles behind-the-scenes special is expected to release on June 14th. On top of releasing Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Entertainment revealed that Loki Season 2 will begin streaming on October 6th, 2023. All episodes of Echo will drop on November 29th, 2023 as well.

Marvel Studios 🤝 @DisneyPlus A new season of #Loki starts streaming October 6, 2023.

All episodes of #Echo drop November 29, 2023. pic.twitter.com/V9mLQgtLTv — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 16, 2023

Disney+ is available in Canada for $11.99 per month.