Apple Expands its Online Store to Vietnam

Apple has officially expanded its online store into Vietnam, offering customers across the country direct shopping access to their full range of products. The company’s online team members, fluent in Vietnamese, are poised to provide expertise and guidance to shoppers.

“With today’s expansion, we’re proud to offer customers an incredible new way to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, connect with our knowledgeable team members, and experience the best of Apple,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail in a statement.

The launch will provide customers with personalized shopping experiences via the Apple Store online and app. Shoppers can explore and purchase the latest iPhone 14 lineup, for example. Apple’s expert team is also available to help customers find devices tailored to their needs.

Unique personalization options are available to customers, including the ability to select their preferred case and band combinations for their Apple Watch, creating a distinctive personal style. This feature is exclusively available on apple.com/vn. Mac users can customize their devices to their desired specifications through the configure-to-order options provided by Apple.

Of course, Apple is offering a free engraving service, where customers can personalize iPad, AirTag, AirPods, and Apple Pencil with a mix of emoji, text, and numbers.

Apple is also set to provide a host of retail services, such as Apple Trade In, safe data transfer, and migration assistance to iOS, all supported by online experts. Apple Trade In allows Vietnamese customers to trade in old devices and receive credit towards a new one. If a device is not eligible for credit, Apple says it will recycle it for free.

The Apple Store online also has payment options, including up to 24 months of financing for iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch purchases with MoMo. There are special pricing and discount options available for students, including on AppleCare+.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said tonight, “The Apple Store online goes live in Vietnam today! We’re excited to bring the best of Apple to even more customers around the world.”

Vietnam remains an important country for Apple. The iPhone maker’s supplier, Foxconn, already has factories in the country that produces iPads and AirPods.

AppleCare+ provides customers with two years of priority support and service, offering priority access to Apple experts and device protection. The new online store means customers in Vietnam can purchase products directly from Apple online, finally.