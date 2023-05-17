‘The Lake Season 2’ Release Date on Prime Video: June 9

Prime Video is set to bring back its Canadian Amazon Original series, ‘The Lake’ with Season 2 on June 9. The official trailer for the second season of the lakeside comedy is now available as well.

The show features an ensemble cast, including Jordan Gavaris, Julia Stiles, Madison Shamoun, and newcomers Lauren Holly, Jhaleil Swaby, and Max Amani. Produced by AMAZE, ‘The Lake’ Season Two will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 territories worldwide.

Brent Haynes, head of local originals, Canada, likened the return of ‘The Lake’ to “taking a well-deserved vacation to your favourite summer getaway.” He praised the “wildly funny characters” and the opportunity to “snap customers in Canada and around the world out of their winter doldrums.”

Season Two promises more sun-kissed laughter and heartwarming moments, with characters Justin (Jordan Gavaris), Maisy-May (Julia Stiles), and Billie (Madison Shamoun) sharing the summer with Maisy-May’s mother, Mimsy (Lauren Holly). Her arrival adds another layer of drama to the unfolding story.

Co-founders and executive producers of AMAZE, Teza Lawrence and Michael Souther, are excited to unveil the second season of ‘The Lake’, eagerly inviting audiences to join in the series’ next chapter. They expressed anticipation for showcasing Northern Ontario’s beauty as the ideal backdrop for their tale.

In the upcoming season, viewers can expect love, laughter, and a fair share of drama. Justin and Riley (Travis Nelson) attempt to make their relationship official, while Maisy-May grapples with the return of her mother, Mimsy. The beloved boathouse also faces a crisis. Amidst the chaos, Billie’s summer takes an unexpected turn, thanks to a charming tree planter, Forrest (Jhaleil Swaby), and a committed climate activist, Ivy (Max Amani).

start streaming 'The Lake' Season 9 on June 9.