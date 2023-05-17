Videotron EV Fleet to Get Smart Charging from Cleo

Cleo, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec specializing in charging solutions for electric vehicle (EV) fleets, has entered into an agreement with local telecom Videotron. With a fleet of nearly 200 electric vehicles operating in Montreal, Videotron is looking to enhance its fleet performance with Cleo’s smart platform.

Custom charging plans generated by Cleo are tailored to each electric vehicle’s needs. This approach ensures sufficient charge for each vehicle’s route while reducing the power demand at the charging site, ultimately lowering energy costs for the company.

“We are delighted to help Videotron fully leverage the benefits of electrifying its fleet through the principles of energy efficiency. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to assist fleet operators across all sectors in successfully transitioning to electric vehicles,” said Jeff Desruisseaux, CEO of Cleo in a statement on Wednesday.

Videotron’s feedback will enable Cleo to develop improved charging plans and features specifically designed for the needs of service fleet operators. Cleo will gain insights into opportunities to cut energy consumption during peak periods. This understanding will help limit the impact that a high number of EVs could have on Hydro-Québec’s grid.

“Videotron’s adoption of an electric fleet actively contributes to the decarbonization of transportation in Quebec and the development of a sustainable economy. We’re proud to be among the first companies making a tangible contribution to this transformation. Cleo’s expertise will undoubtedly aid us in making this transition a success,” added Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Québecor.