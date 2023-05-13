Tesla Hikes Model S/X Prices in Canada

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

Summary:

  • Tesla has upped pricing for the Model S and Model X in Canada.
  • For both vehicles, the price of each trim has gone up by $2,000 CAD.
  • Model S/X pricing in Canada is creeping back up to what it was before a significant price drop last month.

Tesla recently increased pricing for its Model S and Model X electric vehicles (EVs) in Canada — reports Tesla North.

According to the publication, Tesla has raised the prices for each available trim of the Model S and Model X by $2,000 CAD. Check out the current Canadian pricing for Tesla’s premium electric sedans below…

Model S

  • Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive: $121,990 (was $119,990; +$2,000)
  • Plaid: $148,990 (was $146,990; +$2,000)

Model X

  • Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive: $135,990 (was $133,990; +$2,000)
  • Plaid: $148,990 (was $146,990; +$2,000)

Tesla last month dropped Model S/X pricing in Canada by up to $6,000, making the two cars more affordable. However, it looks like the company has gradually stepped prices back up, bringing them closer to what they were before the April price drops.

Tesla recently relaunched the Model Y RWD in Canada with a $59,990 CAD price tag, making it eligible for the $5,000 federal rebate and select provincial rebates. The entry-level Model Y for the Canadian market will reportedly come from Tesla’s Chinese Gigafactory.

In addition to the Model Y RWD, Tesla this week also reintroduced the Model 3 Long Range in Canada, priced at $64,990 CAD.

