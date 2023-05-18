Apple TV 4K Multiview Comes to MLS Season Pass, Friday Night Baseball

Apple TV 4K multiview feature is now available for Major League Soccer matches, Friday Night Baseball games, and selected live shows from both MLS and MLB.

With the new customizable multiview experience, users can view the live games available at the bottom of their screen and select their preferred matches.

Fans can also switch between different layout options, such as a split-screen view with two to four matches or emphasizing one match more prominently.

MLS Season Pass launched globally on the Apple TV app earlier this year, and provides fans all MLS and Leagues Cup matches, plus hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games as well.

In Canada, MLS Season Pass is priced at $129 CAD per season. But if you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can get it for $99 CAD/season.

Users can easily set their audio preferences, such as choosing the home radio feed for MLS Season Pass and home and away radio for Friday Night Baseball.

One-click functionality allows users to easily switch to full-screen mode if they wish to exit multiview.

In addition to MLS matches and Friday Night Baseball games, fans can enjoy live studio shows dedicated to MLS and MLB including MLS 360 and MLB Big Inning.

Whether it’s catching up on MLS action or immersing in the excitement of Friday Night Baseball, Apple TV users now have even greater flexibility and control over their sports viewing experience.