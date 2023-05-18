Apple TV 4K Multiview Comes to MLS Season Pass, Friday Night Baseball

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

Apple TV 4K multiview feature is now available for Major League Soccer matches, Friday Night Baseball games, and selected live shows from both MLS and MLB.

Apple TV MLS Multiview

With the new customizable multiview experience, users can view the live games available at the bottom of their screen and select their preferred matches.

Fans can also switch between different layout options, such as a split-screen view with two to four matches or emphasizing one match more prominently.

MLS Season Pass launched globally on the Apple TV app earlier this year, and provides fans all MLS and Leagues Cup matches, plus hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games as well.

In Canada, MLS Season Pass is priced at $129 CAD per season. But if you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can get it for $99 CAD/season.

Users can easily set their audio preferences, such as choosing the home radio feed for MLS Season Pass and home and away radio for Friday Night Baseball.

One-click functionality allows users to easily switch to full-screen mode if they wish to exit multiview.

In addition to MLS matches and Friday Night Baseball games, fans can enjoy live studio shows dedicated to MLS and MLB including MLS 360 and MLB Big Inning.

Whether it’s catching up on MLS action or immersing in the excitement of Friday Night Baseball, Apple TV users now have even greater flexibility and control over their sports viewing experience.

Other articles in the category: News

Pre-Order Elon Musk’s Biography Written by Steve Jobs’ Biographer

Back in the fall of 2011 (that’s nearly 12 years ago), Walter Isaacson released his biography about the late Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs. Isaacson was granted full access to Jobs for two years and was given the freedom to write what he wanted. The book became the top-seller on Amazon in just two short months,...
Gary Ng
39 mins ago

‘Futurama’ Season 11 Release Date: July 24 in Canada

After a decade-long hiatus, the fan-favourite animated series "Futurama" is set to make a triumphant return with its 11th season, premiering on July 24th exclusively on Disney+ in Canada. The U.S. premiere will stream on Hulu. The brainchild of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen, "Futurama" is known for its satirical humour and unique characters....
John Quintet
59 mins ago