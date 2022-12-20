MLS Announces Complete 2023 Season Schedule

Major League Soccer has just announced the complete 2023 MLS regular-season schedule, highlighted by the inaugural campaign of the league’s 29th club, St. Louis CITY SC.

Last month, Apple announced that its partnership with MLS will debut MLS Season Pass on February 1, 2023.

This subscription service will be available for soccer fans in over 100 countries and regions, offering every live MLS regular-season match, all playoff games, and more through the Apple TV app.

The MLS Season Pass will include access to the following:

MLS regular season

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

Leagues Cup

MLS Season Pass will also offer a five-hour live whip-around show, capturing all of the key moments from every match from the start of the Eastern Conference games through the final whistle of the Western Conference games.

Highlights of the MLS 2023 season schedule include:

“MLS is Back” Opening Weekend

“MLS is Back” on Saturday, February 25, as teams take the pitch in their 2023 debuts. All matches during the “MLS is Back” weekend will be available to watch for free on the Apple TV app.

St. Louis CITY SC Debuts

Kicking off their inaugural campaign on the road against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium and live on MLS Season Pass, on Saturday, February 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET, St. Louis will make their highly anticipated home debut as hosts to last year’s newcomers, Charlotte FC, at CITYPARK on Saturday, March 4, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Rivalry Week Returns

Rivalry Week will present four days of the league’s fiercest rivalry matchups from May 13-20.

2023 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is set for Wednesday, July 19, at Audi Field, home of D.C. United. The opponent for Major League Soccer’s showcase event will be announced at a later date.

MLS Schedule Construction

The 15 Eastern Conference teams will play:

Two games vs. each intraconference opponent (28 games).

One game vs. six different cross-conference opponents (6 games).

The 14 Western Conference teams will play:

Two games vs. each intraconference opponent (26 games).

One game vs. 1 or 2 additional intraconference opponents (1-2 games).

One game vs. 6 or 7 different cross-conference opponents (6-7 games).

The full MLS schedule can be found on mlssoccer.com/schedule.