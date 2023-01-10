Apple MLS Season Pass Canadian Pricing Announced

Apple has announced its MLS Season Pass pricing in Canada, ahead of the 2023 season kick off on February 25. The Apple MLS Season Pass service launches on February 1.

Last November, Apple announced it would launch MLS Season Pass, offering the soccer subscription for fans in over 100 countries and regions, part of a 10-year partnership dubbed, “a historic first for a major professional sports league.”

MLS Season Pass Pricing in Canada

The complete 2023 season schedule was shared by Apple in December, and as of Tuesday, we now have Canadian pricing for MLS Season Pass, which will be available through the Apple TV app:

$19.99 CAD per month during the season

$129 CAD per season

Apple TV+ Subscribers: $16.99 CAD/month

Apple TV+ Subscribers: $99 CAD/season

As you can see, Apple is offering a discount for existing Apple TV+ subscribers, offering an incentive for people to sign up for its streaming media service. Apple also says a subscription to MLS Season Pass will also be included with each full-season ticket account.

Family Sharing will allow up to six family members to share the MLS Season Pass subscription and access it with their own Apple ID account.

“MLS Season Pass will deliver the best viewing experience that MLS fans have ever had, in large part to these incredible announcers, who will be calling the matches and bringing their passion, energy, and know-how for this league, these clubs, and this sport each and every week,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, in a statement. “Today is a milestone moment for our partnership with MLS, as we begin to unveil some of the faces and voices of this unprecedented streaming service, and we can’t wait for fans to start tuning in next month.”

Apple also announced the team of broadcasters that will cover MLS Season Pass:

Kyndra de St. Aubin (match analyst)

Maurice Edu (match analyst)

Lori Lindsey (match analyst)

Danielle Slaton (match analyst)

Taylor Twellman (match analyst)

Marcelo Balboa (match analyst)

Sebastien Le Toux (match analyst)

Sacha Kljestan (studio analyst)

Bradley Wright-Phillips (studio analyst)

Diego Valeri (studio analyst)

Liam McHugh (studio host)

Jillian Sakovitss (studio host)

Tony Cherchi (studio host)

Max Bretos (play-by-play)

Steve Cangialosi (play-by-play)

Jake Zivin (play-by-play)

Pablo Ramírez (play-by-play)

Frederic Lord (play-by-play)

All matches will have commentary in English or Spanish, while Canadian team broadcasts will also include French. Apple says “fans in the US and Canada will also have the option to select their home team’s radio for broadcast audio on the Apple TV app where available.”