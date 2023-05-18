Who is the Best Internet Provider in Canada? Survey Answers

PCMag on Wednesday released the results of its latest Internet service provider (ISP) customer satisfaction survey for Canada, revealing which broadband companies Canadians are currently happiest with.

According to PCMag‘s Readers’ Choice 2023 survey, independent ISP TekSavvy won the Cable/DSL service category. TekSavvy also ranked the highest for overall customer satisfaction for the second year in a row, with a score of 8.1/10.

Virgin Plus topped the Fiber category, with respondents awarding the Bell Canada subsidiary top ratings for speed, reliability, and value. As for overall satisfaction, Virgin Plus tied for second place (with Quebecor’s Vidéotron) with a score of 7.8/10.

Of Canada’s four largest providers (Bell, Rogers, Shaw Communications, and Telus), Shaw ranked the highest for overall satisfaction with a score of 7.4/10. Shaw also beat its three national rivals in every measure of satisfaction in which it is rated, but it remains to be seen if Shaw can maintain the same level of customer satisfaction now that it has been acquired by Rogers.

Check out the full results from PCMag‘s survey below:

It’s been a good year for Canadian broadband across the board, as PCMag noted that the average download speed in Canada has surged 36% to 149.99Mbps during the past 12 months. Through its own testing, PCMag last year crowned Telus Canada’s fastest ISP for 2022. For mobile networks, Bell was the fastest last year.