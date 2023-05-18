Who is the Best Internet Provider in Canada? Survey Answers

Nehal Malik
3 seconds ago

PCMag on Wednesday released the results of its latest Internet service provider (ISP) customer satisfaction survey for Canada, revealing which broadband companies Canadians are currently happiest with.

According to PCMag‘s Readers’ Choice 2023 survey, independent ISP TekSavvy won the Cable/DSL service category. TekSavvy also ranked the highest for overall customer satisfaction for the second year in a row, with a score of 8.1/10.

Virgin Plus topped the Fiber category, with respondents awarding the Bell Canada subsidiary top ratings for speed, reliability, and value. As for overall satisfaction, Virgin Plus tied for second place (with Quebecor’s Vidéotron) with a score of 7.8/10.

Of Canada’s four largest providers (Bell, Rogers, Shaw Communications, and Telus), Shaw ranked the highest for overall satisfaction with a score of 7.4/10. Shaw also beat its three national rivals in every measure of satisfaction in which it is rated, but it remains to be seen if Shaw can maintain the same level of customer satisfaction now that it has been acquired by Rogers.

Check out the full results from PCMag‘s survey below:

Image: PCMag

It’s been a good year for Canadian broadband across the board, as PCMag noted that the average download speed in Canada has surged 36% to 149.99Mbps during the past 12 months. Through its own testing, PCMag last year crowned Telus Canada’s fastest ISP for 2022. For mobile networks, Bell was the fastest last year.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

planhub

Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from May 17

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung phone deals: Samsung Galaxy...
IIC Deals
20 hours ago

Xplore Hits 50% Milestone in Quebec Network Project

Xplore announced on Tuesday that it has successfully connected 16,000 premises to its fibre-to-the-premises network in Quebec, offering up to gigabit-speed internet access to residents and businesses. With partial support from the province’s Operation Haute Vitesse, this project will provide close to 30,000 premises across Les Sources, Pontiac, Vallée de la Gatineau, Papineau, and La...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

CRTC Chair Admits Canadians Pay Higher Cellphone, Internet Prices vs. World

Vicky Eatrides, the newly appointed Chairperson and CEO of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), shared her vision for the future of Canadian telecommunications in a speech on Monday. The focus of her address was on ensuring affordable and accessible Internet and cellphone services for all Canadians. Addressing a crowd in Ottawa, Eatrides acknowledged...
John Quintet
3 days ago