Pride Theme Design for Apple Watch Inspired by Single-Cells, Not Pills

Apple’s latest iOS 16.5 Release Candidate (RC) version 2 has revealed some tidbits about upcoming watch faces and features, according to findings by developer Steve Moser today. The details include updates for the Apple Watch Pride Watch Face and rumoured (and likely coming) Beats Studio Pro headphones.

Moser revealed on Monday that the new Pride watch face’s design, previously compared to Tic Tacs or pills, is instead inspired by single cells, as the codename ‘Paramecium’ is noted in code. Apple released a new Pride Edition Apple Watch Sport Band last week, plus a new watch face.

“This face celebrates the joy and power of Pride. The colours of the Pride Flag make their way onto the watch face through three different styles,” said Moser.

The three styles include one with flecks of colour floating and swirling in unique patterns, another where these colour flecks turn into hour marks, and the third style featuring custom-designed numerals. The Pride watch face also introduces a new typeface dubbed ‘Pride Confetti.’

In addition to the Pride Watch Face details, Moser also shed light on the rumoured upcoming Beats Studio Pro headphones, stating, “When using Beats Studio Pro or when your iPad is connected to power, Siri will recognize your voice when you say ‘TRIGGER_PHRASE%’.”

The iOS 16.5 RC 2 version, compiled on April 28, is currently available for download for developers to beta test. RC builds signal a final release for the masses is imminent, coming this week as previously announced by Apple.