‘Futurama’ Season 11 Release Date: July 24 in Canada

After a decade-long hiatus, the fan-favourite animated series “Futurama” is set to make a triumphant return with its 11th season, premiering on July 24th exclusively on Disney+ in Canada. The U.S. premiere will stream on Hulu.

The brainchild of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen, “Futurama” is known for its satirical humour and unique characters. The upcoming season promises to deliver the same charm and wit, featuring the original cast and 10 all-new episodes. The creators assure that both new viewers and long-time fans will find something to enjoy, with the latter set to witness the resolution of some long-standing mysteries.

“Futurama” first premiered in 1999, follows the adventures of Phillip J. Fry, a pizza delivery boy from New York City who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and wakes up in the year 3000. Along with his friends, the hard-drinking robot Bender and cyclops Leela, Fry navigates life in the future while working at the Planet Express Delivery Company.

The show has always been praised for its satirical commentary on present-day life. The upcoming season will continue this tradition, tackling contemporary issues such as the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV. Can’t wait to check this out.

Check out the teaser below from Hulu:

Good news, everyone! New episodes of #Futurama premiere July 24 on @Hulu 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ahRS57x26u — Futurama on Hulu (@futurama_hulu) May 18, 2023

The show’s journey has been a roller-coaster ride of cancellations and resurrections, with a series of successful direct-to-DVD releases leading to a revival on Comedy Central from 2010-2013. Now, after a 10-year break, “Futurama” is back, this time as a streaming series on Disney+ Canada. This is great news for fans of “Futurama”, which was always a nice follow-up after watching “The Simpsons” back in the day.

The new season will feature the voices of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman. “Futurama” is produced by 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios, with animation provided by Rough Draft Studios.

