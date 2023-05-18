Rogers Fixes MMS Not Working: ‘Proxy Authentication Required’ [Update]

Gary Ng
29 mins ago

Rogers mms error

Image via @deanaruston

Some Rogers customers are dealing with an MMS error this morning, with a pop-up mentioning ‘Proxy Authentication Required’. Update: this issue has now been fixed according to Rogers.

The issue seems to affect regular MMS messages including group MMS chats, but does not affect iPhone users and iMessage. The ‘Proxy Authentication Required’ message says, “enter the password for the HTTP proxy mmsproxy.rogers.com:80”.

Rogers responded to numerous customers on the MMS issue to say, “We’ve received reports of some customers experiencing an issue sending MMS messages and our network team is working to resolve as quickly as possible. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

Any Rogers wireless outages nowadays can bring back some nightmares related to last year’s nationwide shutdown.

Are group MMS chats working for you on Rogers right now? Rogers has yet to mention if the issue is fixed or not. Stay tuned as we’ll provide updates when available.

Some iPhone in Canada readers noted this error is still happening and has been four hours and counting now.

Update May 18, 2023, 9:14am PDT: A Rogers spokesperson confirmed with iPhone in Canada there was a “brief intermittent MMS interruption” this morning for some customers, and has since been fixed.

