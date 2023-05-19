Rogers Giving Free Monthly Data Bonus to ‘Valued’ Customers

Rogers is again doling out a free data bonus to what it says are its “most valued” customers. Select customers were alerted via text message on Thursday of a data bonus offer for 24 months.

“Loyalty has its benefits,” reads the message from Rogers. “Enjoy a 10GB free monthly data bonus for 24 months,” adds the message.

The text says this “exclusive” 10GB of bonus data is for 24 months, “totally free” on a customer’s existing plan. Rogers says it’s their way of showing their appreciation to their most valued customers. To claim the free data bonus, Rogers customers just need to sign into their MyRogers account and follow the instructions.

Back in February, we reported on Rogers giving out the same 10GB data bonus offer, while in January, this freebie was as high as 30GB of extra bonus data. It’s unclear how Rogers determines customers that get this bonus data, but it’s one way to keep customers around by offering up a freebie.

Did you get any free data bonus offers from Rogers this week? You can share your wireless promos spotted by emailing tips@iphoneincanada.ca.