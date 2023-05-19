Rogers Giving Free Monthly Data Bonus to ‘Valued’ Customers

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Rogers shaw loyalty

Rogers is again doling out a free data bonus to what it says are its “most valued” customers. Select customers were alerted via text message on Thursday of a data bonus offer for 24 months.

“Loyalty has its benefits,” reads the message from Rogers. “Enjoy a 10GB free monthly data bonus for 24 months,” adds the message.

The text says this “exclusive” 10GB of bonus data is for 24 months, “totally free” on a customer’s existing plan. Rogers says it’s their way of showing their appreciation to their most valued customers. To claim the free data bonus, Rogers customers just need to sign into their MyRogers account and follow the instructions.

Back in February, we reported on Rogers giving out the same 10GB data bonus offer, while in January, this freebie was as high as 30GB of extra bonus data. It’s unclear how Rogers determines customers that get this bonus data, but it’s one way to keep customers around by offering up a freebie.

Did you get any free data bonus offers from Rogers this week? You can share your wireless promos spotted by emailing tips@iphoneincanada.ca.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Telus Strikes Rogers and Bell with 150GB Data Upgrade

We’re continuing to see Canada’s ‘Big 3’ wireless carriers shake up their pricing plans for unlimited data. After Rogers revamped its 5G plan offerings, Bell quickly followed suit and so did Telus. But now we’re seeing Telus up the ante against its rivals for its most expensive unlimited plan. The Canada/US unlimited data plan which...
Gary Ng
9 mins ago

Lucky Mobile 3G Speeds Match Chatr; Public Mobile Slowest

When it comes to prepaid wireless brands in Canada, the biggest are from the nation’s ‘Big 3’ telecoms. Lucky Mobile belongs to Bell, Chatr is run by Rogers and Public Mobile is owned by Telus. All of these prepaid brands offer 3G and 4G mobile download speeds. Today, we saw a change from Bell-owned Lucky...
Gary Ng
19 hours ago

Rogers Fixes MMS Not Working: ‘Proxy Authentication Required’ [Update]

Image via @deanaruston Some Rogers customers are dealing with an MMS error this morning, with a pop-up mentioning ‘Proxy Authentication Required’. Update: this issue has now been fixed according to Rogers. The issue seems to affect regular MMS messages including group MMS chats, but does not affect iPhone users and iMessage. The ‘Proxy Authentication Required’...
Gary Ng
1 day ago