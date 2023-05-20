Bell and Rogers Fire Back at Telus to Match 150GB Upgrade

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Bell 5g plus

After Telus ramped up its unlimited Canada/US plan by increasing the data bucket to 150GB, Bell and Rogers have responded.

Yesterday, Bell updated its unlimited plans page to match the 150GB data offer and on Saturday, Rogers did the same.

Bell axed its Essential 50 plan at $55/50GB. New is the Essential 75 plan at $85/75GB, also matching Telus. The Bell Ultimate 100 Canada/US plan becomes Ultimate 150 with 150GB of data at $105 per month, like Telus. Bell says these two offers end on May 23, 2023 (but we know these end dates are flexible and usually get extended).

Bell is offering the following plans as of writing:

  • $65/25GB (speeds up to 250 Mbps)
  • $65/50GB (speeds up to 250 Mbps)
  • $85/75GB
  • $105/150GB Canada/USA (HD streaming; Crave Mobile)

bell plans may 2023

Rogers has also updated its unlimited calling plans to bring an $85/75GB offering, while its Canada/USA plan is also at $105 per month with 150GB of data. Here are the mobile-only prices Rogers is offering at the moment, at prices that require automatic pre-authorized credit card payments to get the lowest advertised price:

  • $65/25GB (250 Mbps)
  • $85/75GB (1 Gbps)
  • $105/150GB (1 Gbps) Canada/USA; Disney+ for 6 months

rogers may 2023 plans

While data amounts are increasing, monthly pricing is staying relatively the same here if you want an unlimited 5G+ plan at full speeds.

Here’s an overview of what Rogers, Telus and Bell are offering as of May 20, 2023. You’ll notice Telus has a $90/100GB plan while the others do not. Yes, it’s a lot of non-stop dizzying plan changes to keep consumers confused for the most part:

rogers telus bell may 2023

Again, wireless tango remains alive and well in Canada from Rogers, Telus and Bell. If you want a 5G+ unlimited data plan, get ready to open your wallet.

