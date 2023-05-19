Telus Strikes Rogers and Bell with 150GB Data Upgrade

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

Telus mobile app

We’re continuing to see Canada’s ‘Big 3’ wireless carriers shake up their pricing plans for unlimited data.

After Rogers revamped its 5G plan offerings, Bell quickly followed suit and so did Telus. But now we’re seeing Telus up the ante against its rivals for its most expensive unlimited plan.

The Canada/US unlimited data plan which offers unlimited talk, text and data usage in both Canada and the U.S., saw an upgrade from Telus to 150GB of data. That’s a 50% increase compared to rivals Rogers and Bell, as their comparable Canada/US unlimited plans remain at 100GB (for now). This plan is geared towards those that travel down to the U.S. often and can’t be bothered to deal with daily roaming plans or cheaper eSIM roaming options. telus 150GB data

This unlimited Canada/US plan costs $105 per month at 5G+ speeds from Rogers (after automatic payments discount), Telus and Bell. As of writing, Rogers and Bell have yet to match Telus, but stay tuned.

