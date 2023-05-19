Telus Strikes Rogers and Bell with 150GB Data Upgrade

The Canada/US unlimited data plan which offers unlimited talk, text and data usage in both Canada and the U.S., saw an upgrade from Telus to 150GB of data. That’s a 50% increase compared to rivals Rogers and Bell, as their comparable Canada/US unlimited plans remain at 100GB (for now). This plan is geared towards those that travel down to the U.S. often and can’t be bothered to deal with daily roaming plans or cheaper eSIM roaming options.
This unlimited Canada/US plan costs $105 per month at 5G+ speeds from Rogers (after automatic payments discount), Telus and Bell. As of writing, Rogers and Bell have yet to match Telus, but stay tuned.
When it comes to prepaid wireless brands in Canada, the biggest are from the nation’s ‘Big 3’ telecoms. Lucky Mobile belongs to Bell, Chatr is run by Rogers and Public Mobile is owned by Telus. All of these prepaid brands offer 3G and 4G mobile download speeds. Today, we saw a change from Bell-owned Lucky...
Bell's Virgin Plus, like other its other rivals, has revamped its plan offerings, yet again. Yesterday, Virgin Plus had the following plans: $55/8GB $62/15GB $67/20GB Fast forward to today, and the company has reduced its offerings like Fido. Now we have the following plans for bring your own device: $39/20GB $45/30GB (after $5/month credit for...
Bell and Telus have appealed to the federal government, seeking its intervention to ensure equitable network access on Toronto’s subway system, reports The Globe and Mail. The telcos have asked Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne to facilitate their ability to gain a commitment from Rogers. This request is centred around the provision of equal access to...