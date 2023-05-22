Apple Arcade Launching Series of Updates to its Games, Including ‘What the Car?’

This past weekend, Apple launched a series of updates for a number of games available on Apple Arcade. This includes the likes of What the Car?, Sneaky Sasquatch, and more.

Earlier this month, Apple launched a large array of Apple Original titles. Thus, rather than dropping more this weekend, the company opted to release a large number of updates, including new content for available titles.

The new updates include:

What the Car? — New props for the level editor and the Creators are Cars area are now available. Additionally, content creator levels now have access to a new area. These include two new areas made by comedian Matt Buechele and ASMR content creator ASMRplanet.

— New props for the level editor and the Creators are Cars area are now available. Additionally, content creator levels now have access to a new area. These include two new areas made by comedian Matt Buechele and ASMR content creator ASMRplanet. Sneaky Sasquatch — A new virtual coin collection mini-game hits the game. Players can collect coins while wearing the in-game VR goggles. There are now three new virtual characters to meet.

— A new virtual coin collection mini-game hits the game. Players can collect coins while wearing the in-game VR goggles. There are now three new virtual characters to meet. Jetpack Joyride 2 — New Story Levels (Nixie sectors 6-10) task players to discover the end of the Catacomb Sewers and defeat Nixie. The game also includes a new Prestige mode, where players can replay the story in a harder difficulty to unlock new rewards.

— New Story Levels (Nixie sectors 6-10) task players to discover the end of the Catacomb Sewers and defeat Nixie. The game also includes a new Prestige mode, where players can replay the story in a harder difficulty to unlock new rewards. Castle Crumble — An all-new kingdom, including 60 new levels, a new Crystal Bomb weapon, two new challenge zones with 14 new levels, and a new Landscape mode is now available to experience.

— An all-new kingdom, including 60 new levels, a new Crystal Bomb weapon, two new challenge zones with 14 new levels, and a new Landscape mode is now available to experience. Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure — 60 new Puzzles and brand-new tournaments have been included in the game.

— 60 new Puzzles and brand-new tournaments have been included in the game. Taiko Pop Tap Beat — Five new songs, including NAINAINAI by ATARASHII GAKKO! and City Pop track Mayonaka no Door / Stay With Me are now accessible.

— Five new songs, including NAINAINAI by ATARASHII GAKKO! and City Pop track Mayonaka no Door / Stay With Me are now accessible. Solitaire Stories — Locally Grown story mode content is playable. Three new events: Lavender Dreams, Bells of Quasimodo, and The Card Catalogue are included in the latest update.

— Locally Grown story mode content is playable. Three new events: Lavender Dreams, Bells of Quasimodo, and The Card Catalogue are included in the latest update. Simon’s Cat – Story Time — House Story Chapter 2 unfolds as part of the updates.

— House Story Chapter 2 unfolds as part of the updates. Solitaire by MobilityWare+ — New events and Game Center achievements are available to unlock. A new map, new challenges and badges are available each week.

Currently, Apple Arcade offers access to over 200 titles. Its monthly subscription service enables unlimited access to all available games. Across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, players can just in and experience each game in its entirety as long as the $5.99 CAD monthly subscription is maintained.