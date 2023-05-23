2023 Apple Design Awards Finalists Revealed
Ahead of WWDC23, the Apple Design Awards, which celebrate the best apps across a variety of categories, have been revealed by the iPhone maker. The award winners will be announced during the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23).
Here’s a breakdown of all the finalists for this year’s Apple Design Awards:
Inclusivity Category
Finalists in this category focus on providing an inclusive experience for people from diverse backgrounds, abilities, and languages. The contenders include:
- “Anne” by Alessandro Di Maio
- “Universe — Website Builder” by Universe Exploration Company
- “Passenger Assistance” by TRANSREPORT (exclusive to the UK)
- “stitch.” by Lykke Studios
- “Ancient Board Game Collection” by Klemens Strasser
- “Finding Hannah” by Fein Games GmbH
Delight and Fun Category
These finalists ensure memorable, engaging, and satisfying experiences that are enhanced by Apple technologies. The nominees are:
- “Duolingo” by Duolingo, Inc.
- “CREME” by The CREME Group Inc.
- “Chantlings” by IORAMA
- “Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!” by GAME FREAK Inc.
- “Knotwords” by Zach Gage and Jack Schlesinger
- “Afterplace” by Evan Kice
Interaction Category
Finalists in this category present intuitive interfaces and seamless controls that are perfectly tailored to their platforms. The candidates include:
- “Shuffles by Pinterest” by Pinterest, Inc.
- “Tide Guide: Charts & Tables” by Condor Digital LLC
- “Flighty” by Flighty LLC
- “Automatoys” by Idle Friday LTD
- “Railbound” by Afterburn
- “Kimono Cats” by HumaNature Studios Inc.
Social Impact Category
The finalists in this category contribute significantly to society and shed light on essential issues. They are:
- “Duolingo” by Duolingo, Inc.
- “Sago Mini First Words” by Sago Mini
- “Headspace” by Headspace
- “Hindsight” by Team Hindsight
- “Endling” by HandyGames
- “Beecarbonize” by Charles Games s.r.o.
Visuals and Graphics Category
This category’s finalists demonstrate stunning imagery, artfully crafted interfaces, and high-quality animations that contribute to a unique and unified theme. The nominees include:
- “Any Distance” by Any Distance Inc.
- “Gentler Streak Health Fitness” by Gentler Stories LLC
- “Riveo” by Forge and Form GmbH
- “Diablo Immortal” by Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.
- “Resident Evil Village” by CAPCOM Co., Ltd.
- “Endling” by HandyGames
Innovation Category
Finalists in this category stand out in their genre by providing a state-of-the-art experience through the novel use of Apple technologies. The contenders include:
- “SwingVision: A.I. Tennis App” by SwingVision Inc.
- “Camo Studio” by Reincubate Ltd.
- “Rise: Energy & Sleep Tracker” by Rise Science Inc.
- “Resident Evil Village” by CAPCOM Co., Ltd.
- “stitch.” by Lykke Studios
- “MARVEL SNAP” by Second Dinner
The Apple Design Awards will be presented on June 5 at 6:30pm PT, at Apple Park. The main keynote takes place on June 5 at 10am PDT/1pm EDT. We’ll have all the news for you as always, so stay tuned (what’s the mixed-reality headset going to cost!?).