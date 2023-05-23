2023 Apple Design Awards Finalists Revealed

Ahead of WWDC23, the Apple Design Awards, which celebrate the best apps across a variety of categories, have been revealed by the iPhone maker. The award winners will be announced during the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23).

Here’s a breakdown of all the finalists for this year’s Apple Design Awards:

Inclusivity Category

Finalists in this category focus on providing an inclusive experience for people from diverse backgrounds, abilities, and languages. The contenders include:

“Anne” by Alessandro Di Maio

“Universe — Website Builder” by Universe Exploration Company

“Passenger Assistance” by TRANSREPORT (exclusive to the UK)

“stitch.” by Lykke Studios

“Ancient Board Game Collection” by Klemens Strasser

“Finding Hannah” by Fein Games GmbH

Delight and Fun Category

These finalists ensure memorable, engaging, and satisfying experiences that are enhanced by Apple technologies. The nominees are:

“Duolingo” by Duolingo, Inc.

“CREME” by The CREME Group Inc.

“Chantlings” by IORAMA

“Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!” by GAME FREAK Inc.

“Knotwords” by Zach Gage and Jack Schlesinger

“Afterplace” by Evan Kice

Interaction Category

Finalists in this category present intuitive interfaces and seamless controls that are perfectly tailored to their platforms. The candidates include:

“Shuffles by Pinterest” by Pinterest, Inc.

“Tide Guide: Charts & Tables” by Condor Digital LLC

“Flighty” by Flighty LLC

“Automatoys” by Idle Friday LTD

“Railbound” by Afterburn

“Kimono Cats” by HumaNature Studios Inc.

Social Impact Category

The finalists in this category contribute significantly to society and shed light on essential issues. They are:

“Duolingo” by Duolingo, Inc.

“Sago Mini First Words” by Sago Mini

“Headspace” by Headspace

“Hindsight” by Team Hindsight

“Endling” by HandyGames

“Beecarbonize” by Charles Games s.r.o.

Visuals and Graphics Category

This category’s finalists demonstrate stunning imagery, artfully crafted interfaces, and high-quality animations that contribute to a unique and unified theme. The nominees include:

“Any Distance” by Any Distance Inc.

“Gentler Streak Health Fitness” by Gentler Stories LLC

“Riveo” by Forge and Form GmbH

“Diablo Immortal” by Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

“Resident Evil Village” by CAPCOM Co., Ltd.

“Endling” by HandyGames

Innovation Category

Finalists in this category stand out in their genre by providing a state-of-the-art experience through the novel use of Apple technologies. The contenders include:

“SwingVision: A.I. Tennis App” by SwingVision Inc.

“Camo Studio” by Reincubate Ltd.

“Rise: Energy & Sleep Tracker” by Rise Science Inc.

“Resident Evil Village” by CAPCOM Co., Ltd.

“stitch.” by Lykke Studios

“MARVEL SNAP” by Second Dinner

The Apple Design Awards will be presented on June 5 at 6:30pm PT, at Apple Park. The main keynote takes place on June 5 at 10am PDT/1pm EDT. We’ll have all the news for you as always, so stay tuned (what’s the mixed-reality headset going to cost!?).