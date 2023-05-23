Apple Unveils WWDC23 Schedule, Kicks Off with Keynote

Apple has just revealed its schedule for the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23), set to take place online from June 5 to 9. While the conference remains primarily digital, developers and students will be treated to a special in-person gathering at Apple Park on opening day.

The jam-packed week will provide developers with invaluable insights into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. They will have the opportunity to engage directly with Apple engineers and experts through various activities and one-on-one labs hosted on Slack, where they can seek guidance on designing unique and innovative apps and games.

The conference will kick-off with the Apple Keynote on June 5 at 10 a.m. PDT. It promises a sneak peek at exciting updates coming to Apple platforms later this year. The keynote address will be streamed via Apple’s official website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with the option to view on-demand once the live stream concludes.

The keynote is where we might have our first look at Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset.

The Platforms State of the Union presentation follows the keynote at 1:30 p.m. PDT. During this session, developers will delve into the latest tools, technologies, and developments across Apple’s various platforms. This event will be accessible via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

The Apple Design Awards, set for 6:30 p.m. PDT, will celebrate the technical excellence, creativity, and unique design aesthetic of Apple’s developer community. This year’s winners will be announced through the Apple Developer app and website.

In addition to the slated presentations, WWDC23 will feature 175 in-depth session videos, giving developers the opportunity to learn how to create next-generation apps and games. They can arrange one-on-one online lab appointments to get answers to their technical and design queries, as well as advice on improving their app’s presence on the App Store.

Developers are also encouraged to use the Apple Developer app to make the most of WWDC23. This platform will provide daily updates and notifications on the latest news, content, and activities. It will also allow developers to participate in online Slack-based activities, watch videos with peers using SharePlay, copy code directly from session videos into Xcode, and read feature stories, among other functions.