Google Unveils ‘Product Studio’ AI Tool for Small Businesses

During its Marketing Live event, Google today unveiled ‘Product Studio’, a new tool to help merchants create unique product imagery using generative AI.

With Product Studio, merchants can manage their product appearances on Google right from the company’s new Merchant Center Next platform for businesses.

Research shows that product offers on Google with multiple images witness a significant boost in impressions (+76%) and clicks (+32%) compared to those with just one image.

However, obtaining a diverse range of high-quality images can be both expensive and time-consuming for businesses.

Addressing this challenge, Product Studio has been developed with Google’s AI Principles at the forefront. It empowers businesses of all sizes to effortlessly create unique and customized product imagery without incurring additional costs.

Some of the key features of Product Studio include:

Custom product scenes: Businesses can now generate new imagery aligned with their changing marketing needs, whether it’s seasonal, campaign-based, or experimental.

For instance, a skincare company could request an image of their product “surrounded by peaches, with tropical plants in the background” to highlight a special seasonal version.

Background removal: With Product Studio, businesses can swiftly eliminate distracting backgrounds from their product images, creating a clean and professional look.

Resolution enhancement: Even small or low-resolution images can be enhanced without the need for reshooting the product, ensuring improved visual quality.

Starting in the next few months, merchants in the U.S. will be able to access Product Studio through Merchant Center Next.

According to Google, the number of businesses utilizing Merchant Center has doubled over the past couple of years. The company has been working to enhance its capabilities, and Merchant Center Next aims to support smaller merchants by simplifying the onboarding process.

To provide a comprehensive view of their performance, merchants will find all insights reports consolidated within the Performance tab.

This single location enables them to review their best-selling products, identify competitors, and understand how customers engage with their local business on Search and Maps.

Merchant Center Next has already started rolling out for new users, with smaller businesses set to be upgraded in the coming months.