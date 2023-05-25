PDF Expert Now Supports Sidecar and Continuity Camera

PDF Expert has just added support for two more features into its platform i.e. Sidecar and Continuity Camera, offering Apple users a seamless PDF editing experience.

Sidecar is a game-changer for those who have faced the frustration of limited screen space when working with complex PDF documents on their Mac.

The feature allows your iPad to be utilized as a second display, providing extra real estate to accommodate your PDF editing needs. Even on the go, iPad users with compatible MacBooks can set up a dual-screen office setup.

The benefits of Sidecar in PDF Expert include:

Easier handling of large PDF documents that require more screen space.

Seamlessly working with multiple PDFs simultaneously.

Utilizing touchscreen functionality for smooth navigation.

Taking advantage of your iPad as a portable second display, enabling work from anywhere.

Simultaneously playing a video on one screen while taking notes in your PDF on another.

Continuity Camera, the other new addition to PDF Expert, transforms your iPhone into a webcam for your Mac. By eliminating the hassle of scanning and editing multi-page PDFs, Continuity Camera saves time and enhances scan accuracy, reducing errors.

Continuity Camera in PDF Expert can be utilized for:

Elevating online presentations with greater flexibility through features like Center Stage and Desk View

Instantly capturing photos of handwritten pages or drawings with your iPad camera and editing them on your Mac

Importing images, such as receipts, photographs, screenshots, or hand-drawn designs for inclusion in a PDF document

PDF Expert has also incorporated Apple Pencil hover support into its platform, enabling a whole new level of interaction. This feature allows users to preview their marks up to 12 mm above the display before making them.

Whether you’re a student, researcher, designer, architect, or engineer, this feature will enhance precision and accuracy in PDF editing for study, work, or creative purposes.

You can download the latest version of PDF Expert for iPad and Mac here.