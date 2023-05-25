PDF Expert Now Supports Sidecar and Continuity Camera
PDF Expert has just added support for two more features into its platform i.e. Sidecar and Continuity Camera, offering Apple users a seamless PDF editing experience.
Sidecar is a game-changer for those who have faced the frustration of limited screen space when working with complex PDF documents on their Mac.
The feature allows your iPad to be utilized as a second display, providing extra real estate to accommodate your PDF editing needs. Even on the go, iPad users with compatible MacBooks can set up a dual-screen office setup.
The benefits of Sidecar in PDF Expert include:
- Easier handling of large PDF documents that require more screen space.
- Seamlessly working with multiple PDFs simultaneously.
- Utilizing touchscreen functionality for smooth navigation.
- Taking advantage of your iPad as a portable second display, enabling work from anywhere.
- Simultaneously playing a video on one screen while taking notes in your PDF on another.
Continuity Camera, the other new addition to PDF Expert, transforms your iPhone into a webcam for your Mac. By eliminating the hassle of scanning and editing multi-page PDFs, Continuity Camera saves time and enhances scan accuracy, reducing errors.
Continuity Camera in PDF Expert can be utilized for:
- Elevating online presentations with greater flexibility through features like Center Stage and Desk View
- Instantly capturing photos of handwritten pages or drawings with your iPad camera and editing them on your Mac
- Importing images, such as receipts, photographs, screenshots, or hand-drawn designs for inclusion in a PDF document
PDF Expert has also incorporated Apple Pencil hover support into its platform, enabling a whole new level of interaction. This feature allows users to preview their marks up to 12 mm above the display before making them.
Whether you’re a student, researcher, designer, architect, or engineer, this feature will enhance precision and accuracy in PDF editing for study, work, or creative purposes.
You can download the latest version of PDF Expert for iPad and Mac here.