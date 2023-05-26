New Amazon Luna Games: June 2023

Amazon’s Luna+ gaming service continues to expand its gaming offerings, having just unveiled an array of new titles set to arrive in June.

Following the successful May launch of games including “Tormented Souls” and “Retro Classix: Wizard Fire”, a new batch of games are set for June 2023: Perish and Haven.

Developed by ITEM42 and published by HandyGames, Perish immerses players in the spectral world of Purgatory as a corporeal spirit, an amyetri. Equipped with a broken sword, players will battle against formidable creatures, trade their gold-soaked remains with the priests, and face enormous bosses in this stylish 1–4 player FPS game.

Made by The Game Breakers, Haven transports players to a forgotten planet with characters Yu and Kay. This unexpected RPG adventure allows players to simultaneously control two lovers, gather resources to repair their ship, and make a home on this unfamiliar world, all set to a thrilling soundtrack by DANGER.

In addition, Luna+ also brings a free perk for Prime members, such as free games yet again. Prime members can expect the following free games coming in June 2023:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Citizen Sleeper

Monster Harvest

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition

Currently, Amazon Luna is available in Canada, the US, Germany and the UK.

Click here to learn more about Amazon Luna—you can find the new Luna Controller on Amazon.ca.