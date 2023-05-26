RBC Partners with Metro’s Moi Rewards Program

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and METRO have just announced a new loyalty rewards partnership, starting with the launch of the no annual fee moi RBC Visa credit card.

The new moi RBC Visa credit card allows cardholders to earn Moi points on all purchases, including dining, gas, and EV charging. Additionally, the card offers access to unique savings and offers through the Avion Rewards program.

Customers can redeem them their Moi points at nearly 900 participating stores, including Metro, Super C, Brunet, and Première Moisson in Quebec, as well as Jean Coutu stores in Quebec, New Brunswick, and Ontario.

Alain Tadros, Vice President of Marketing at METRO, expressed excitement about welcoming RBC into the Moi program and highlighted the benefits this partnership brings to customers.

He stated, “RBC has been a leader in the Canadian credit card and loyalty landscape for many decades, and we’re excited to officially welcome them into the Moi program through this partnership, which will help our customers save more by rewarding them on their everyday purchases.”

Niranjan Vivekanandan, Head of Loyalty & Merchant Solutions at RBC, emphasized the significance of this collaboration. “The partnership between RBC and METRO combines two trusted Canadian brands with a shared focus on rewarding Canadians in meaningful ways,” he said.

The moi RBC Visa credit card also offers 2X Moi points on qualifying purchases at select METRO stores, including Premiere Moisson, Brunet, and Jean Coutu.

Cardholders also earn 2X Moi points per $1 spent on gas, EV charging, and dining, and 1X Moi points per $1 spent at Super C locations and on all other purchases.

In addition to these rewards, those who apply for the moi RBC Visa credit card and get approved by RBC before August 31, 2023, will earn a limited-time bonus of 4,000 Moi points.

For more information on the moi RBC Visa credit card, visit rbc.com/visamoi.