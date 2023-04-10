Save Big on AirPods and AirTag with Your RBC Avion Points

Summary:

Redeem your RBC Avion points to save 25% on Apple AirPods and AirTag

This is one of the biggest sales we’ve seen on the AirTag tracker

Deal also includes a discount on the latest AirPods Pro 2

Are you an RBC Avion points collector looking to upgrade your audio experience or keep track of your belongings?

Now is the perfect time to put those points to good use it seems. Right now, you can save up to 25% on select AirPods and AirTag products when you redeem your RBC Avion points. This deal is available for RBC Avion Visa credit card holders and other RBC clients who earn Avion points.

RBC Avion Visa credit card holders can enjoy the following discounts:

Save 25% on AirPods (3rd generation) when you redeem a minimum of 6,000 points

Save 20% on AirPods Pro (2nd generation) when you redeem a minimum of 6,000 points

Save 25% on AirTag when you redeem a minimum of 1,000 points

Other RBC clients who earn Avion points can also get in on these deals:

Save 20% on AirPods (3rd generation) when you redeem a minimum of 6,400 points

Save 15% on AirPods Pro (2nd generation) when you redeem a minimum of 6,400 points

Save 20% on AirTag when you redeem a minimum of 1,100 points

You can pay with points or points plus your credit card and save on these Apple products. It’s pretty rare to see 25% off AirTag, which is the best way to track your luggage and more.

RBC says this offer is only available until April 17, 2023.

[via RFD]