Apple iPad Sale: Up to 20% Off with RBC Avion Points

If you’re part of the RBC Avion Points program, there’s a sale right now on various Apple iPads.
The deal is being touted as a Father’s Day sale, allowing customers to buy an iPad using their Avion points or points and credit card.
“There’s an iPad for every dad”, reads the RBC Avion rewards page. “Save up to 20% on select models. Pay with points or points plus credit card.” The sale ends on June 2, 2023.
How to get started? Log into your Avion Rewards account, click on “Father’s Day iPad Sale”, pick the items you want and then check out.
If you have a treasure trove of RBC Avion Rewards points this might be a decent iPad sale to jump on. Last fall, Apple increased the prices across its entire iPad lineup in Canada. If there’s a way to save a few bucks on an iPad, this might be it.
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Bell Noticeable price changes: TCL and Sonim Cell Phone...
If you’re looking for some new gaming accessories upgrades, select SteelSeries products are up to 50% off on Amazon Canada right now. Check out what’s on sale below, from headsets to keyboards, mice and speakers: SteelSeries Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset – $194.99 (List Price: $259.99, 25% off) SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard...
Back in March, Amazon Luna launched in Canada and other nations, expanding outside of the U.S. for the first time. The cloud gaming service and Luna Controller made their way to Amazon.ca as part of the launch and today, we’re seeing a sale on hardware bundles for the first time, offering up to 32% off...