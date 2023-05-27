Fido Launches $50/40GB Promo Plan

The City of Vancouver has announced temporary road closures in the downtown area due to a helicopter operation on Friday, May 26, and Thursday, June 1. This operation, taking place in the Coal Harbour area, will see large-scale signage transported to the Shaw Tower, replacing the existing Shaw signs with new Rogers branding. Given the...
Well, I guess this is Videotron’s 'FAFO' message to Canada’s ‘Big 3’ wireless carriers. The company’s subsidiary Freedom Mobile has launched a new $50 Canada-US plan that includes talk, text and data, at a far cheaper price than incumbents. With marketing that also touts it as “two countries, one sweet deal”, Freedom Mobile includes 40GB...
Canada’s big telecoms continue to adjust data buckets on their premium 5G plans. Rogers on Monday increased its $65 per month mobile-only plan to 50GB of data, and yesterday, Bell matched as well. The Rogers plan is $65 after Automatic Payments and originally offers 25GB of data, but it was doubled to 50GB. Data speeds...