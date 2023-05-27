Fido Launches $50/40GB Promo Plan

Rogers-owned Fido has launched a new promo plan with 40GB of data.

The company’s website was updated today to discount the $60/40GB plan after Auto-Pay with a $10 monthly credit, taking it down to $50/40GB per month.

This seemingly matches the Koodo plan of $50/40GB that was being offered to existing customers that we told you about yesterday. Koodo yesterday debuted 40GB and 75GB promo plans for existing users. But later in the evening, both plans were removed. Information obtained by iPhone in Canada this morning confirms both promo plans are no longer available for existing users. Most online self-serve accounts are showing zero promo plans available.

As of writing, both Virgin Plus and Koodo have not matched this plan. Both have $39/20GB and $45/30GB plans still (Koodo also has a $62/50GB plan).

This plan from Fido might be a half response to Freedom Mobile’s $50/40GB plan with Canada/US roaming that has made ‘Big 3’ roaming plans look silly.

Fido says this promo plan of $50/40GB ends on May 31, 2023.

Noticing new promo plans? Send us an email tips@iphoneincanada.ca.

Thanks Kusal