Apple’s MagSafe Charger to Release in New Colours, Leak Suggests

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

According to a new leak, Apple may be looking to expand its range of MagSafe chargers for iPhone to include new colour options in addition to silver (via MacRumors).

Magsafe colours

Twitter account @KosutamiSan, known for its collection of rare Apple products, claims to have obtained information regarding the prototypes revealing that Apple had contemplated releasing its existing MagSafe charger in a coloured version.

Apple currently provides a colour-matched MagSafe 3 charging cable alongside the MacBook Air, available for separate purchase in four colours: Space Gray, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight.

The leaker claims the prototyped coloured MagSafe Charger for iPhones exhibits greater colour saturation compared to the MagSafe power cables. As evidence, he also shared an image of a Starlight-coloured MagSafe puck.

Additionally, Kosutami claims that Apple has also experimented with similar coloured variants for an unreleased horizontal stand-based model, referred to as the “Magic Charger.”

While it remains uncertain if the colored chargers were intended to match unreleased iPhone colors but never made it to mass production, the notion of prototypes is intriguing.

There is a possibility that Apple might introduce several new colours of its MagSafe charger in order to compete with rivals in the emerging Qi2 market.

It was reported last week that this year’s iPhone 15 models are likely to support 15W wireless fast charging even with third-party chargers that lack Apple certification.

