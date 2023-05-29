Apple’s MagSafe Charger to Release in New Colours, Leak Suggests

According to a new leak, Apple may be looking to expand its range of MagSafe chargers for iPhone to include new colour options in addition to silver (via MacRumors).

Twitter account @KosutamiSan, known for its collection of rare Apple products, claims to have obtained information regarding the prototypes revealing that Apple had contemplated releasing its existing MagSafe charger in a coloured version.

Apple currently provides a colour-matched MagSafe 3 charging cable alongside the MacBook Air, available for separate purchase in four colours: Space Gray, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight.

Recently got some prototype and informations. It shows that the MagSafe charger used to have colored version, just like their’s MagSafe MacBook Charging cable-but with more saturation. （Also tried on the unreleased Magic Charger) pic.twitter.com/n5wi18jYhX — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) May 27, 2023

The leaker claims the prototyped coloured MagSafe Charger for iPhones exhibits greater colour saturation compared to the MagSafe power cables. As evidence, he also shared an image of a Starlight-coloured MagSafe puck.

Additionally, Kosutami claims that Apple has also experimented with similar coloured variants for an unreleased horizontal stand-based model, referred to as the “Magic Charger.”

While it remains uncertain if the colored chargers were intended to match unreleased iPhone colors but never made it to mass production, the notion of prototypes is intriguing.

There is a possibility that Apple might introduce several new colours of its MagSafe charger in order to compete with rivals in the emerging Qi2 market.

It was reported last week that this year’s iPhone 15 models are likely to support 15W wireless fast charging even with third-party chargers that lack Apple certification.