Supposed iPhone 15 Dummy Units Show New Design, Action Buttons, and USB-C

A leaker is showcasing supposed dummy models of the iPhone 15 series that have surfaced. The pre-release models show off the upcoming flagship’s new design, updated volume buttons, and the inclusion of USB-C support.

According to AppleTrack, a recognized Apple-oriented outlet, the iPhone 15 marks a substantial cycle for the iPhone brand. Much like the redesign for the iPhone 12, where Apple adopted the straight-edge design philosophy for its phones, the iPhone 15 is expected to change a number of aesthetics.

In a hands-on video, AppleTrack notes a number of design features. For instance, the apparent iPhone 15 dummy units feature a design that lands in the middle of the current flat design and the older, rounder edges of the iPhone 11, iPhone X, etc. It’s shown to have curved edges, which has been long discussed by industry analysts.

As far as sizing goes, AppleTrack notes that the overall chassis size of each device is the same as its predecessor. The iPhone 15 series is expected to host two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch models. Apple is also said to be offering frosted glass backings on each device.

Additional overall aesthetics of the dummy units show off titanium edges, aligning with previous rumours. Included on those edges is iPhone 15’s long-rumoured designed button array. As it’s been dubbed the Action button, rumours suggest that this button may work much like the Apple Watch Ultra’s. Users may be able to customize and remap the function of the button.

Exclusive hands-on with Apple's new iPhone 15 models coming later this year 👀‼️ 🛞 Curved edges on the chassis

🔎 Frosted glass across all models

🏃‍♂️ New action button and updated volume buttons on pro models

🔌 USB-C! Full video: https://t.co/CTWAWLZx1U pic.twitter.com/NahfyVnkPL — AppleTrack (@appltrack) May 23, 2023

AppleTrack continues to show off the new volume buttons. While denouncing the notion that iPhone 15 may have haptics via solid-state buttons, it’s believed that the series will feature tactile, traditional buttons for volume control.

Moreover, yes, it looks like iPhone 15 will introduce USB-C charging. Apple has long been bullish in not ditching the Lightning port and connection in favour of USB-C. However, this year looks to be the year Apple makes the leap. Previous reports suggest Apple may limit the USB-C functionality to only work with Apple-approved accessories. This may all first-party and MFi-certified connections.

So far, everything noted will be featured across the board. Apple supposedly intends to bring all design features and updates to standard models as well as Pro variants. Now for the exclusives, it’s said that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the only model to feature Apple’s new periscope lens. Capable of a rumoured optical length of more than 6x.

Apple is expected to reveal its iPhone 15 series later this year as well as launch the devices within the window of September, as the company traditionally does.