iPhone 15 Said to Support Qi2 Wireless Fast Charging

According to ChargerLAB, a reliable source of charging-related information, the upcoming iPhone 15 series will support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard.

The new Qi2 (pronounced ‘chee two’) standard was announced at CES by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), promising faster wireless charging and universal compatibility.

WPC member, Apple, provided the basis for the new wireless charging standard building on its MagSafe technology.

As noted by MacRumors, the integration of Qi2 should allow iPhone 15 users charging speeds of up to 15W—similar to Apple’s MagSafe Charger. Current iPhones using non-MagSafe wireless chargers are limited to 7.5W speeds.

Today’s report claims that Qi2 chargers will not require Apple’s expensive MagSafe module and will not need to be certified under the “Made for iPhone” program.

According to the website, supply chain sources have confirmed that Apple’s MagSafe module has a wholesale price of approximately $16, while the Qi2 module costs less than one third of that amount.

This development will bring more affordable chargers with MagSafe-like fast wireless charging functionality to the market.

ChargerLAB and its Chinese sister website Chongdiantou have historically leaked accurate charging-related details about upcoming iPhones and Apple power adapters.

The first Qi2-certified chargers are expected to be available just in time for the 2023 holiday season.