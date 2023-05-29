Samsung Canada Unveils 2023 Smart Monitor Lineup

Samsung Canada has just unveiled its comprehensive 2023 Smart Monitor lineup, introducing the new feature-rich M8, M7, and M5 smart monitors.

Samsung VP Hoon Chung expressed his excitement stating, “We are setting a new standard for Smart Monitors globally with our latest lineup, especially our enhanced M8 model.”

“Within a single monitor, users can indulge in top-notch entertainment and gaming, boost productivity, appreciate design aesthetics, and experience personalized convenience and comfort.”

Comprising a total of nine versatile monitors, the M8, M7, and M5 Smart Monitors are available in various colours and sizes. The M8 and M7 models come in a 32-inch size, while the M5 model is available in both 32-inch and 27-inch options.

The M8 boasts UHD resolution and 400nit brightness, offering a range of captivating color choices, including Warm White, Daylight Blue, Sunset Pink, and Spring Green.

On the other hand, the M7 features UHD resolution and 300nit brightness, available in Warm White. Lastly, the M5 offers Full HD resolution in a sleek Black or White design.

The M8 and M7 models present a new Iconic Slim Design, measuring a mere 11.39mm at the thinnest point. Enhancing the monitor’s aesthetics, a sophisticated herringbone pattern adorns the back of both models.

The 2023 Smart Monitor M8 stands out with multiple upgrades and feature enhancements. Boasting 4K resolution, HDR 10+, and 400nit brightness, the M8 delivers breathtaking, vibrant visuals for an exceptional smart entertainment experience.

M8 users can conveniently access the Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one streaming platform, as well as Smart Hub, which offers services like Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube.

To enhance the interface of all the 2023 Smart Monitors, mouse and keyboard control functionality has been added to many apps, including SmartThings and Smart Hub.