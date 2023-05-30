Apple Releases Apple Music Classical for Android, Delays iPad and Mac Apps

Apple has officially launched Apple Music Classical on Android, expanding its availability beyond the iPhone, while delaying the iPad and Mac versions (via 9to5Mac).

Android users with an Apple Music subscription can now enjoy classical music through the dedicated app.

This comes after the acquisition of Primephonic in 2021 and the initial debut of Apple Music Classical on the iPhone in March.

Apple Music and Apple Music Classical are distinct applications on the iPhone, with a similar design but variations in metadata handling. Apple Music Classical features a serif font, reminiscent of Apple Books, while the main app uses a sans serif font.

These differences have now extended to the Android versions of Apple Music and Apple Music Classical.

Interestingly, Apple Music Classical has debuted on Android before being optimized for iPad or made available on Mac. Moreoever, Apple Music Classical cannot be accessed through CarPlay.

The decision to prioritize Apple Music Classical for Android aligns with Apple’s acquisition of Primephonic, a standalone classical music subscription service.

The Android app was discontinued following Apple’s purchase, similar to how Apple Music for Android replaced Beats Music for Android.

Apple has maintained Apple Music for Android well, providing support such as crossfade functionality, which is currently only available on Mac. However, Apple Music Classical, despite being a separate app downloaded from the App Store, has not received any updates since its initial release.

Android users can download Apple Music Classical for free from the Google Play Store. Access to the app is included with a standard Apple Music membership, allowing users to explore a vast collection of classical music.