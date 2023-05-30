New on Xbox Game Pass: June 2023

Xbox Game Pass is set to introduce new additions to its expansive library, as it has announced its June 2023 offerings. Upcoming titles include the likes of “Amnesia: The Bunker”, “Car Mechanic Simulator 2021”, “Dordogne”, and more.

The imminent launch dates and titles are as follows:

June 1:

“Car Mechanic Simulator 2021”

“Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengeance of the Slayer”

“The Big Con”

June 6:

“Amnesia: The Bunker”

“Hypnospace Outlaw”

June 8:

“Rune Factory 4 Special”

“Stacking”

June 13:

“Dordogne”

Xbox Game Pass continues to diversify its offerings with a wide variety of games ranging from unique horror experiences, immersive simulators, to captivating narrative-driven adventures. From the highly realistic garage environment of “Car Mechanic Simulator 2021” to the charming colouring book world of “Chicory: A Colorful Tale”, Xbox Game Pass is offering something for every type of player it seems.

A few standouts among the lineup include the sci-fi sandbox experience, “Farworld Pioneers”, and the nostalgic ‘90s internet simulator, “Hypnospace Outlaw”. For those interested in more story-driven games, “The Big Con” and “Dordogne” promise immersive narratives, unique settings, and charming characters.

In addition, Xbox Game Pass will be supplementing this month’s game roster with a slew of DLC updates and perks. “Super Mega Baseball 4”, “Battlefield 2042 Season 5: New Dawn”, and “Minecraft: Trails & Tales Update” are all expected to arrive soon.

The launch dates listed above promise an exciting month ahead for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. However, as these new titles arrive, others are set to depart. Games such as “Bridge Constructor Portal”, “Chorus”, “Maneater”, “Mortal Shell”, “Serious Sam 4”, and “Total War: Three Kingdoms” will be leaving the service on June 15.

What games are you looking forward to in June 2023 for Xbox Game Pass?